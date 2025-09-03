798,482 Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. $LAB Bought by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 798,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAB. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Standard BioTools by 115.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 101.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $35,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.
Standard BioTools Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $473.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LAB
About Standard BioTools
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.
