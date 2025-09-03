8,968 Shares in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc $BNED Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 362.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 32.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BNED stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $299.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

