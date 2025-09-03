AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Trading 38.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) were up 38.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.71 and last traded at C$41.71. Approximately 262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$30.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.49.

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

