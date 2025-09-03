Abercrombie & Fitch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,640 put options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately39% compared to the average daily volume of 12,659 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,569,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,113.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 490,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.