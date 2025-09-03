abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183.40 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 183.60 ($2.46). 6,763,971 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,570,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.80 ($2.60).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 175 to GBX 180 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded abrdn to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 to GBX 195 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 210 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 195 to GBX 200 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 225.80, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 195.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 174.02.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 7.60 EPS for the quarter. abrdn had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 earnings per share for the current year.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

