Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO Position Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,581,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 97,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $6,314,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.61.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

