Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.53 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.86). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 64 ($0.86), with a volume of 65,962 shares.

Accsys Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of £153.50 million, a PE ratio of -633.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jelena Arsic van Os sold 273,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total transaction of £166,890.51. Also, insider Sameet Vohra sold 67,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 61, for a total value of £41,021.89. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

