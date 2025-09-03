ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 2,640.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACVA. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of ACVA opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 340,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $551,140.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,309.85. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

