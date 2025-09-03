AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on AHCO. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 175.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

