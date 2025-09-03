Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on AHEXY. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised Adecco from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Adecco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Adecco has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Adecco had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts forecast that Adecco will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

