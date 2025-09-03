Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.7845.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:AAP opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.06. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $479,183.52. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $49,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.