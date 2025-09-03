Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.18 and traded as high as C$20.19. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$20.04, with a volume of 369,071 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.70.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.95%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In related news, Director Leslie Compton Kass bought 6,325 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,953.83. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

