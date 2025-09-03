Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $331.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $236.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

AMG stock opened at $229.82 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $230.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

