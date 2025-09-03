Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Trading Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 49,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 948,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Ainos Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Ainos Company Profile



Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

Featured Articles

