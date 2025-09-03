Alector, Inc. $ALEC Holdings Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 624,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alector by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at $176,785.24. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Mizuho raised Alector from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $262.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.37.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 112.06% and a negative net margin of 142.10%. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

