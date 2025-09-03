Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.62.

BABA opened at $138.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.91. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $330.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

