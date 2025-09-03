Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,110,000 after buying an additional 158,507 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,829,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,872,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,490,000 after buying an additional 56,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

