Alpha Services and Holdings SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,300 shares, agrowthof9,666.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Alpha Services and to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

ALBKY opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Alpha Services and has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

