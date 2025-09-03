Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is United Bank’s 7th Largest Position

United Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.29 and its 200-day moving average is $174.41. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $214.65.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,137.64. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,210 shares of company stock valued at $41,742,155. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.