AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 14,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 484.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UI. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.67.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI opened at $527.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $186.40 and a one year high of $543.99.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.31. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

