AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 460 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $169.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.