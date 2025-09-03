AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 10,221 OppFi Inc. $OPFI

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OppFi by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded OppFi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on OppFi in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

In related news, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $73,687.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,883.70. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 102,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,155.20. The trade was a 33.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,935,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $894.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

