AlphaQuest LLC Acquires Shares of 1,742 Unitil Corporation $UTL

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Unitil during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. Unitil Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a market cap of $813.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Unitil had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

