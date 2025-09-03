AlphaQuest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 205.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,747,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $950,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,306,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after purchasing an additional 330,155 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $551,745.15. This represents a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,439. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,800 shares of company stock worth $1,295,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.4%

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 12.70%.The company had revenue of $111.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

