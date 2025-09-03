AlphaQuest LLC Buys 1,570 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,734,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 416,214 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 39,546 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,070 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $41.41.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other Unity Software news, COO Alexander Blum sold 63,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $2,514,870.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 603,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,191.51. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $4,803,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,949,164.36. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,655 shares of company stock worth $23,824,311. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

