AlphaQuest LLC Buys 3,213 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 404.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,462,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,634,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after buying an additional 377,783 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,437,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after buying an additional 340,488 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after buying an additional 260,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VERA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 209,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,370,031.91. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,569,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,495,924.14. This represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

