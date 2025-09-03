AlphaQuest LLC Buys 7,616 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. $TRDA

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) by 188.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Entrada Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

TRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entrada Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entrada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 6,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,093,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,199,847.50. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,093,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,199,847.50. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000 over the last three months. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -0.13.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 92.30%. Analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

