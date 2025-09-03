AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 700 Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 18.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 20,471.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Climb Global Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ CLMB opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $84.39 and a one year high of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Climb Global Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Climb Global Solutions
About Climb Global Solutions
Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Climb Global Solutions
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.