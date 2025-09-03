AlphaQuest LLC Buys Shares of 700 Climb Global Solutions, Inc. $CLMB

AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 18.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 20,471.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $124.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $84.39 and a one year high of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Climb Global Solutions ( NASDAQ:CLMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.49. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $159.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.11%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Climb Global Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

