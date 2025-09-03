AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Position in TransUnion $TRU

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 93.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,927 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 55.4% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 33.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.3%

TransUnion stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.03. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.85.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,972 shares of company stock worth $357,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

