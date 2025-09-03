AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,803,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,585,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 386,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,985,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
Shares of FICO opened at $1,506.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,526.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,740.76. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.
Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.57.
Insider Activity at Fair Isaac
In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,031 shares of company stock worth $31,273,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
