AlphaQuest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,941,000 after buying an additional 1,295,825 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,078,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,035,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,819,000 after buying an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,954,000 after purchasing an additional 193,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Alignment Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Alignment Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,553,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,071. This represents a 10.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hyong Kim sold 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $396,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 447,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,872. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,185 shares of company stock worth $9,235,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.25 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Stories

