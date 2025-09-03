AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RVLV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 5,057.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Revolve Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

About Revolve Group

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.