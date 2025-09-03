AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Position in Matador Resources Company $MTDR

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after buying an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,192,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 50.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after buying an additional 772,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 30.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after buying an additional 477,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,603,000 after buying an additional 217,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.Matador Resources’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,027.50. This trade represents a 30.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

