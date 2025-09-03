AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Stake in American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

