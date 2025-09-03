AlphaQuest LLC Grows Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. $MMI

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 410.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus & Millichap has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.29. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million.

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 160.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.29%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

