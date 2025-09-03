AlphaQuest LLC Grows Stake in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 849.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $59.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity at Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.12. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,090,416.05. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,688 shares of company stock valued at $27,593,787. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

