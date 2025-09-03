AlphaQuest LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,841 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 820.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBH. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NYSE SBH opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The company had revenue of $933.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Sue Ferguson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,102.24. This trade represents a 46.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $52,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 366,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,995.10. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

