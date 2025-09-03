AlphaQuest LLC Has $81,000 Position in Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1,231.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $198,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,825.04. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Champion Homes Stock Down 1.2%

SKY stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $701.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.18 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SKY

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.