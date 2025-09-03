AlphaQuest LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 1,138.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 402.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.50. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $10.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.71%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

