AlphaQuest LLC Has $84,000 Position in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

AlphaQuest LLC cut its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EverQuote by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $20,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,598,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,614,932.82. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,621.70. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957,250 shares of company stock worth $22,372,509. Company insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $849.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

