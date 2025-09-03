AlphaQuest LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 10,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,855. This represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $209.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

