AlphaQuest LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Innodata Inc. $INOD

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 177.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 507,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 5.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the first quarter worth about $589,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Innodata by 36.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Innodata by 295.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Innodata Stock Down 1.4%

INOD stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

