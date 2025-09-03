AlphaQuest LLC Has $91,000 Stock Holdings in AdvanSix $ASIX

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 149.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 35.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 221.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $221,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.64.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on AdvanSix

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.