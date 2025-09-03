AlphaQuest LLC Increases Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 81.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 223.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of ACA stock opened at $96.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.11 and a 12-month high of $113.43.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $736.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.20 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Arcosa has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $762,903.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,277.13. This represents a 28.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $396,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,572.78. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,406. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

