AlphaQuest LLC Increases Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,363,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,325,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 455,698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,443,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,153,000 after acquiring an additional 867,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 273,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $124,441.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $83,600.05. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,451 shares in the company, valued at $875,167.65. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,589 shares of company stock valued at $847,277. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.