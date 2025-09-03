AlphaQuest LLC Increases Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 561.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blue Bird by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blue Bird by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Blue Bird by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 239,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 35,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Blue Bird stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.62. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $398.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 61.66%. Blue Bird’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $42,014.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,130.06. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,832 shares of company stock worth $8,326,685. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

