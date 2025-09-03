AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. Celsius had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celsius from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Celsius from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,620. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,116,141 shares of company stock worth $52,541,605. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.