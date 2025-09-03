AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in 1st Source Corporation $SRCE

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

1st Source Stock Down 0.2%

SRCE stock opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 1st Source Corporation has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.06.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.62%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

