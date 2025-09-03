AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation $BALL

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ball by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Ball by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ball by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:BALL opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

