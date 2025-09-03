AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,438 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 45.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6,407.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,090 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,055,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,458,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.98 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

